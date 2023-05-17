TransUnion Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE:TRU opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 95.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

