TransUnion Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TransUnion has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
TransUnion Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:TRU opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion
In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 95.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
