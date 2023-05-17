Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIG opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trean Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The company has a market cap of $315.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Institutional Trading of Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $89.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

