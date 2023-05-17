Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS.
TRVN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
