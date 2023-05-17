Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.50) EPS.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.70. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Get Trevena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVN. StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 166.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.