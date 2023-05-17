Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS.
NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Trevena has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.59.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
Trevena, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.
