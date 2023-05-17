Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,627 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tricon Residential by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 14.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 2.9 %

TCN opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

