Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.20. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 7,219 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trio-Tech International
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
