Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $4.20. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 7,219 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72.

In other news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

