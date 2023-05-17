TRON Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.07 billion and approximately $177.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006948 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003350 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003508 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003109 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001491 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,407,716,492 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
