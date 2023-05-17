TRON Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.07 billion and approximately $177.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003508 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003109 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,407,716,492 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.