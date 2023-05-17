Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,497 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,996,000 after buying an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after buying an additional 196,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,131,000 after buying an additional 1,390,576 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

