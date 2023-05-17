Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,497 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after acquiring an additional 754,342 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after acquiring an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,131,000 after buying an additional 1,390,576 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.