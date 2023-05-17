Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 46,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 3.6 %

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $102.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

