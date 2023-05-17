Trust Co. of Vermont Has $127,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Matson were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,363 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MATX. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

