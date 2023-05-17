Trust Co. of Vermont Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Masco were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,451,000 after buying an additional 68,981 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Masco by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,578,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,316,000 after buying an additional 187,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 1,031.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,058 shares of company stock worth $6,626,199. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

