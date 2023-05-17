Trust Co. of Vermont Has $83,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4,571.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.