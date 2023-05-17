Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,130 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $19,977,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,153,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,919,000 after buying an additional 129,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,526,000 after buying an additional 34,644 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

