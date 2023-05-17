Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 226 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Newmont were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Insider Activity

Newmont Stock Performance

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

