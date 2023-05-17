Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 450 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $127.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.