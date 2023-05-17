TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 71.52 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £174.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.75. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 87.60 ($1.10).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
