TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 71.52 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £174.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 74.75. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 87.60 ($1.10).

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund alerts:

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.