UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $496.55 and last traded at $496.55. 1,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $493.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

