Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.36

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$43.36 and traded as high as C$46.89. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$46.76, with a volume of 445,712 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Uni-Select from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Uni-Select Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.43. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$576.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$557.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.4414226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

