uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given “Maintains” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.71.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock worth $126,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,959,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in uniQure by 6,446.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 536,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

