Uniswap (UNI) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and $35.38 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00019185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00346058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

