Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00019138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $33.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00340264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012934 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.12281232 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 677 active market(s) with $35,714,632.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

