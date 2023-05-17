United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $57,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,583,000 after purchasing an additional 179,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

