United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of United States Steel worth $27,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 5.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of X stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on X. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

