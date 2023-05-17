United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.82.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,379 shares of company stock worth $47,593,837. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $212.05 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $182.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.46 and its 200 day moving average is $248.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

