UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $3.26 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00012930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $583,504.87 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00333754 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,353,361 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

