Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Trading 0.6% Higher

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.34. 5,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,783,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of -1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Vallon Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 130,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

