Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$44.85 and last traded at C$44.85. Approximately 7,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 22,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.57.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.05.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

