Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Lifted by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $40.02 during trading on Wednesday. 2,635,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,049,692. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

