Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000.

VYM traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.42. 245,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

