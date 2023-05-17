Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,174,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 484,700 shares.The stock last traded at $66.22 and had previously closed at $65.42.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

