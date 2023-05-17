Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,486. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

