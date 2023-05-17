Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $166,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $471,058,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,883,000 after buying an additional 919,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,564,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $376.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.73. The company has a market cap of $286.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.