Velas Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,451,390,428 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.