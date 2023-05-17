Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) VP Sells $10,687.56 in Stock

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) VP Bernard Chung sold 5,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $10,687.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Velo3D Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE VLD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 1,985,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $319.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.82. Velo3D, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 60.45% and a net margin of 41.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

