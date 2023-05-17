Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 60,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Venus Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VENA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Venus Acquisition by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,070,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venus Acquisition by 438.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 383,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 312,605 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,589,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

