Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.48 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $32.07 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,801.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.11 or 0.00343668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00565424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00435186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,382,200 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars.

