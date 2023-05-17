VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $226.53

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.53 and last traded at $226.47, with a volume of 297514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup increased their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,221,666.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,221,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $224,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,788.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,320. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in VeriSign by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

