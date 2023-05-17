Vertcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.11 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.11 million and $61,998.80 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,621.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00344439 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013445 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.52 or 0.00569140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00436190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,768,347 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

