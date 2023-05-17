Vertcoin Trading 23.3% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $37,258.81 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,072.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00333754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00560631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00067596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00431111 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,765,447 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.