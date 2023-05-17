Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.69. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 481,887 shares.
Specifically, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,118,607.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Gary Rhame purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,721.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,995 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.
Vertex Energy Stock Up 4.3 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.