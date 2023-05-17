Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $910,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $501,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 5.8 %

Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

