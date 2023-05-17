Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of VIA opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Institutional Trading of Via Renewables

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Via Renewables by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 285,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Via Renewables by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Via Renewables by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.