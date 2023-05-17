Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,650 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.70% of Lakeland Financial worth $68,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Brian J. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,164.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,985 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

