Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $66.45 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,093,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.88. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.