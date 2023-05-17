Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,777 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $66,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $491.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

