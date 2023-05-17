Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Synovus Financial worth $71,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synovus Financial Stock Down 4.0 %

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

SNV stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.