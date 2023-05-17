Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Synovus Financial worth $71,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial
In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Synovus Financial Stock Down 4.0 %
SNV stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Synovus Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.
About Synovus Financial
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)
- Are Bank Stocks a Good Buy Right Now?
- The 8 Best Agricultural ETFs to Consider for Your Portfolio
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.