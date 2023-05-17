Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 121,842 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $70,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,357 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,994. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE H opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

