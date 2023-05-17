Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,185 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 19,793 shares.The stock last traded at $44.34 and had previously closed at $43.88.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $500.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

