Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3372 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Vinda International Price Performance

OTCMKTS VDAHY opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

