Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.3372 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
Vinda International Price Performance
OTCMKTS VDAHY opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Vinda International has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.42.
About Vinda International
